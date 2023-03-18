"Thank God for Growth": Pretty Twin Ladies Join Popular TikTok Challenge, Posts Old Photo Taken 10 Years Ago
- Two Nigerian ladies who are twins have posted a video to show the transformation they have gone through
- The ladies joined the popular Tiktok challenge and posted a photo they took 10 years ago and current photos
- A lot of their fans who have seen the video are saying the ladies have emerged as the ultimate winners of the challenge
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Two sisters who are twins have joined a popular TikTok challenge to show how far they have grown.
The ladies posted their video with the TikTok handle @royale_twinz1 and the clip contains an old photo and new ones.
The twins, named Folakemi and Fadekemi look very much like each other both in the old and new photos.
Twin ladies join TikTok challenge, post old photo
In the old photo, which was taken 10 years ago, they wore check dresses which look like their school uniform back then.
"Just give us 30 years": Lady posts old photo of she and her mother, their transformation goes viral on TikTok
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
They were carrying low-cut hair, which shows that they were still in secondary school when the photo was taken.
In the new set of photos, however, the twins look 'sharp', having grown into adults and beautiful ladies.
They still look very much like each other, and people are having trouble differentiating the two.
Some TikTok users have pronounced them the winners of the famous transformation challenge.
Watch the video below:
Reactions from TikTok users
@user9725152551859 said:
"So cute twins."
@angelinahmwabili said:
"What a transformation."
@Precious Nhengu commented:
"How do I make the first pic stay longer help."
@Elizabeth Reb's reacted:
"l wish my twin we could look alike."
@The 4Flowers 256 commented:
"How have you managed not bleaching. You look lovely."
@smiling robot commented:
"lt has been a long journey l guess."
@zainabbarrie467 said:
"Very beautiful honestly."
@ENNIE_ADEE said:
"This is beautiful growth oooo. Joy forever."
@Zaza commented:
"The elastic key holder was a pandemic in boarding school."
Soldier posts throwback photo with his mother
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man posted a throwback photo he took with his mother 23 years ago.
The man was still a baby in the arms of his mother when the old photo was taken.
Now, he has become a soldier, and he has made his mother proud.
Source: Legit.ng