Two Nigerian ladies who are twins have posted a video to show the transformation they have gone through

The ladies joined the popular Tiktok challenge and posted a photo they took 10 years ago and current photos

A lot of their fans who have seen the video are saying the ladies have emerged as the ultimate winners of the challenge

Two sisters who are twins have joined a popular TikTok challenge to show how far they have grown.

The ladies posted their video with the TikTok handle @royale_twinz1 and the clip contains an old photo and new ones.

The ladies posted a throwback photo that has gone viral. Photo credit: TikTok/@royale_twinz1.

Source: TikTok

The twins, named Folakemi and Fadekemi look very much like each other both in the old and new photos.

Twin ladies join TikTok challenge, post old photo

In the old photo, which was taken 10 years ago, they wore check dresses which look like their school uniform back then.

They were carrying low-cut hair, which shows that they were still in secondary school when the photo was taken.

In the new set of photos, however, the twins look 'sharp', having grown into adults and beautiful ladies.

They still look very much like each other, and people are having trouble differentiating the two.

Some TikTok users have pronounced them the winners of the famous transformation challenge.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@user9725152551859 said:

"So cute twins."

@angelinahmwabili said:

"What a transformation."

@Precious Nhengu commented:

"How do I make the first pic stay longer help."

@Elizabeth Reb's reacted:

"l wish my twin we could look alike."

@The 4Flowers 256 commented:

"How have you managed not bleaching. You look lovely."

@smiling robot commented:

"lt has been a long journey l guess."

@zainabbarrie467 said:

"Very beautiful honestly."

@ENNIE_ADEE said:

"This is beautiful growth oooo. Joy forever."

@Zaza commented:

"The elastic key holder was a pandemic in boarding school."

