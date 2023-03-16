A young man who is a soldier has posted a photo he took with his mother as far back as 23 years ago

In a video seen on TikTok, the man collaged the old photo with a new one to show how their lives have changed

Positive reactions have trailed the video as people marvel at the transformation that the mother and son have undergone

A mother and her son have started trending on TikTok after they shared their throwback video.

In the video posted by @terryj.t, the man showed the changes his life, and that of his mother has undergone.

The man has become a soldier, and this made his mother proud. Photo credit: TikTok/@terryj.t.

Source: TikTok

The essence is to show what he looked like as a child in the arms of his mother and what he presently looks like.

Throwback video of a mother and her son goes viral

The first photo, taken 23 years ago, shows the man as a baby, and how he was carefully cuddled by his mother.

But in the new photo, his physique has noticeably changed because he is now a fully grown adult.

Apart from his physical transformation, the man has become a soldier, a significant achievement in 23 years.

His mother, too, has changed physically. Some people who have seen the video say the woman now looks younger than she was 23 years ago.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Albert Debbyrise said:

"Wow, mum looking more younger."

@Treasure commented:

"God bless your mama for being a hardworking woman."

@ruqi said:

"So you are 25 years old?"

@victoriafayorsey said:

"Thanks for making mama proud."

@abdulkarimzainab1fancy commented:

"I want to do this challenge bah charlie I no get old pictures."

@abinwiadeline said:

"Wow may God keep blessing mama."

@Khady bel said:

"Since childhood you always have soldier's hairstyle."

@mommy a. j said:

"Blessings more and more in the Name of Jesus Christ our King."

@user7933009146549 reacted:

"So beautiful, this is giving me much hope, I have little kids now."

@Monica Mchenga said:

"Not knowing that he was raising a Soldier ...This Life ...God is good."

