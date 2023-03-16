A funny video of a young girl reporting her mother's female staff has kept people in stitches

The girl decided to rat out her mother's restaurant employee for dancing and shaking her backside in the kitchen

Social media users have reacted massively to the video, with many praising the little girl for being bold at her age

Children are mostly known not to keep secrets, especially when they are vocal and old enough to express themselves about what they see and hear.

There is a good chance that they will rat out anyone who does something they feel isn't right.

Little girl reports mum's staff. Photo Credit: @nushy_hills

Source: TikTok

In a viral video, a little girl named Kendra, who witnessed her mother's employee's actions, decided to expose the staff to her mother.

The kitchen staff named Aunty Victoria, was unaware of Kendra's presence when she started dancing and shaking her backside in the kitchen.

Little Kendra watched the whole thing and made a mental note of it. When her mother returned, she narrated the incident to her mother.

She childishly explained that she saw Aunty Victoria dancing with her backside.

When her mother asked little Kendra to demonstrate the dance, she shook her lower body and legs, then went ahead to hold the wall.

Social media reactions

Sonwa commented:

"This girl will not kill me with laugh."

@culchicperp said:

"My reporter of the year."

@afiadebrah499 said:

"I love this girl she is the best why was she watching her."

@SHAWTY commented:

"Khendra will not kill person."

@Kay commented:

"Kids don't lie."

@user4058945718416 said:

"Is the Eiiii mummy for me."

@Nushy Hills said:

"She's the manager there."

@NunHilly commented:

"She be doing the most."

@Narhnarh Adjoah said:

"Eiiiii khendra."

@aiide said:

"E shock you abi?"

@deburnergirl wrote:

"Madam can we see your face?

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng