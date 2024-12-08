A Nigerian lady has sent social media users into a frenzy after she revealed she is set to tie the knot with her fiance

She excitedly flaunted her engagement ring, saying she met him on her way to visit her former boyfriend

The lady's marriage announcement post has elicited massive reactions on social media as people celebrated with her

A lady, @presh_539, has happily announced on TikTok that her wedding is around the corner.

@presh_539 posted a loved-up video taken with her husband-to-be and revealed she met him on her way to see her ex-boyfriend.

She is set to marry the man she met on her way to see her ex. Photo Credit: @presh_539

Source: TikTok

In her loved-up video, @presh_539 and her man flaunted their engagement rings one after the other.

"God? Is dis love. I'm getting married to the man I met on my way to see my ex bf," she wrote on the video.

The clip blew up on TikTok, with many people drawing lessons from her relationship story. People congratulated her.

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail the lady's post

Amobi Bright Afamera said:

"Guys hope una they learn shaa, no allow your babe stop you from finding your wives."

successTochi said:

"Which part of the world Una dey see serious relationship ABI I dey for old version?"

user5832699310724 said:

"No let your boyfriend stop you from meeting your husband."

Your Therapist ❤‍🩹 😌 said:

"Moral lesson: Don’t stop giving out your contact all because you dey relationship."

DABERECHI ❤️‍🔥💞🥰 said:

"No she didn't double date she only gave him a chance 🥰 and he did better than the ex it happened to me but I didn't double date."

Precious ❤️🇳🇬 said:

"That’s why they say don’t allow your boyfriend to stop you from finding a husband. Congrats."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had shared her story three years after she ignored critics and married her ex-boyfriend.

Mum of 3 to wed baby daddy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had announced she would be marrying her baby daddy after nine years.

According to the lady, she met him during her junior WAEC examination and already has three kids for him.

She shamed her mockers, saying she would no longer be called a baby mama but a wife. Her video went viral.

Source: Legit.ng