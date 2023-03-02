A Nigerian lady has shared a video that showed how she tried to approach a handsome man she saw on a train in the UK

Perhaps too shy to strike up a conversation, the lady had to use an airdrop as she asked who was single on the train

After all the devices on the train declined her airdrop, the lady wondered why she was finding hard to get a partner abroad

A Nigerian lady on TikTok has in a very funny video captured the moment she saw a very handsome oyinbo man on a train in the UK.

The lady said that as a way to get the man's attention, she used her iPhone to airdrop into nearby devices, asking who was single on the train.

To her surprise, all the devices around her declined. The lady hilariously wondered why she has not been able to get a partner abroad.

She said that she has been trying her best to shoot her shots but none has been effective. Many people found her video hilarious.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Nicole V said:

"Jeeez I was on the same tube with you. I declined too."

Ayomitunde said:

"The struggle we singles go thru in this Uk is not for the faint-hearted."

Hayfore Dc said:

"Ashewo dey your eye tinu."

@franciszubby@ said:

"You no fine you dey fy fin man."

amarachi459 said:

"If is me I will do more than this sister hood is proud of me see cute guys na."

Pharteemah said:

"You should have just started a chat with him na my mama go say who dey find pikin no dey wear trouser sleep na you no shoot your shot well."

Aniebonam Valentine said:

"Why didn't you just talk to him? He was standing right next to you."

