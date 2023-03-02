An excellent video has shown the moment a mother gifted her children a brand-new PS5 game console

Positive reactions have trailed the video of a mother who gifted her children a new PS5.

In the short video posted Wednesday, March 1 by @vvldesigns_, the mum walked into the house with the new console in her hands.

The children were so happy when they got the PS5 game console. Photo credit: TikTok/@vvldesigns_.

Source: TikTok

When the children saw their mother with the PS5, it became obvious that it is what they have always wanted.

Children jubilate as they get PS5 console

It was a huge surprise for the children as they never expected such from their mother.

As soon as their mother arrived home, the children started to jubilate as they quickly took the console from her.

All of them gathered and wanted to take hold of the game console. Their happiness was clearly visible.

The woman has been praised for how she made her children happy with the game console.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@lindatwalah said:

"How do I press 1000 likes."

@Mingy said:

"This brought tears to me as a mother. I'm also trying so hard to make it possible.... congrats mama."

@Ngubs and Sons said:

"Anything to put smiles on their faces. Being a parent is not easy but those smiles are priceless."

@Fix&fix535 commented:

"God bless you mama. Look how happy your kids appreciate you."

@William Makoete said:

"My mother to me after 30 something still does this."

@TrevorDasenta said:

"I remember when my momma did the same thing for me, man I was so happy."

