In a dramatic move, former President Donald Trump dressed as a sanitation worker and appeared in the cab of a garbage truck to convince voters in the battleground state of Wisconsin that Democrats view his supporters as "garbage."

The theatrical display was in response to a verbal gaffe made by President Joe Biden, which Trump and his allies have seized upon to argue that Democratic nominee Kamala Harris is insincere in her pledge to be a president for all Americans.

Trump dresses as sanitation worker, slam Biden's "garbage" comment. Photo credit: GLA via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

During a visit to Green Bay, a Republican-leaning region in a swing state, Trump donned a reflective orange vest and addressed an arena packed with his red-hatted supporters.

Trump sanitation worker outfit targets Biden's gaffe

"I have to begin by saying 250 million Americans are not garbage," Trump declared at the start of his nearly 90-minute speech.

He criticized Biden for allegedly calling his supporters "garbage" during a campaign call, a statement Biden later clarified was meant to condemn hateful rhetoric against Latinos.

Biden's gaffe has complicated Harris's campaign, especially after comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's controversial remarks about Puerto Rico at a recent Trump rally.

Despite Biden's clarification, the Trump campaign has used the incident to attack the Democratic ticket.

Harris defended herself, stating, "I strongly disagree with any criticism of people based on who they voted for."

At the Green Bay rally, Trump was joined by former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre and Wisconsin's Republican senator Ron Johnson, both of whom condemned Biden's comment.

Trump also performed a political stunt by stepping off his private plane in an orange vest and climbing into a garbage truck, emphasizing his message that his supporters are not "garbage."

Poll shows how candidates are fairing in US election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that as global attention remains on the 2024 United States (US) elections, the final national poll by The New York Times and Siena College has found that Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are locked in a dead heat for the popular vote.

The two challengers for the presidency of the US, the Democratic Harris and the Republican Trump are tied at 48 percent.

