A young woman who is a proud mother of twins has gone on TikTok to celebrate her beautiful babies

In a video she posted on the platform, the lady showed off her amazingly large pregnancy shortly before she gave birth

Many TikTok users have since joined in her celebration as they shower her with plenty of congratulatory messages

A young mother who gave birth to twins has posted a video on TikTok to celebrate.

In a video posted on the platform by @viola_creative, the mother showed off the two babies with happiness.

The woman showed off her baby bump and twin kids. Photo credit: TikTok/@viola_creative.

Source: TikTok

She was seen dancing with her baby bump, clutching it in his hands apparently due to its size.

Pregnant mother goes viral on TikTok due to large baby bump

The large size of the lady's baby bump immediately caught the attention of many people who have seen the short video.

She briefly danced in the video, moving her body in a smooth and careful way.

In another scene of the video, she showed the babies nicely dressed and lying on the bed.

The babies were also seen standing when they started walking. The video has attracted many congratulatory messages to the lady.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Ashley said:

"Congrats, I tap from your blessings."

@chef blink commented:

"I tap from this blessing."

@Becky Mc Given's said:

"Congratulations I tap on the blessings."

@user728109368134 said:

"Congratulations my dear. May God protect you and your babies from the eye of the evil ones and I also tap from your blessing."

@andrewsasante356 said:

"Hmmmm my sister please avoid social media with your pregnancy ohhh. We are Africans in Africa. I hope you understand my coded language."

@Mhizth2o commented:

"Congratulations…. I receive my babies in Jesus name."

@angiebabe1 said:

"Congratulations, I tap from your blessings."

