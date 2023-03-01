A video of a Nigerian dad preparing his meal himself in the compound has elicited reactions online

His surprised daughter accosted her father cooking with a gas cooker and wondered why he chose to do it

The man hilariously remarked that he resorted to making the meal himself because his wife's food was not so delicious

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian lady spotted her father cooking at home and could not hold back her surprise.

She approached him, and upon inquiry in the Yoruba language, he said that her mother's food was not too sweet

He made his meal himself. Photo Credit: @_divaposh

Source: TikTok

The lady noticed a cloth-whitening liquid around where he cooked and wondered what her dad was doing with it.

She watched as he prepared the local meal and even served her a portion to eat.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The TikTok video stirred hilarious reactions on social media.

Many netizens were concerned about the presence of the cloth-whitening liquid in his cooking environment.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

temirella said:

"Idg why people are being weird about your dad cooking don't your dad's cook normally??"

OLASUNKANMI said:

"This is what I called real food our own Africa food I can bet it % this meal is worthmore than anything you brought @ KFC,MR BIGGS, SS ,TFC e.t.c."

Hermajesty empire said:

"@Hermajesty empire Wetin hypo dey do for where daddy dey cook daddy is really going through a lot."

Selfmade James said:

"What’s hypo nylon doing there abi papa add that too."

Damilola said:

"I miss my dad that man dey cook abeg keep on resting dad."

BabaSangooo said:

"Maybe the wife dey cut corner keep some money for pocket."

OLASUNKANMI said:

"@ 76 my dad still do that. especially when he feels like eating it. Real food (ogiri) not Maggi food wey we dey always choo."

Man warns that his wife won't cook at family gatherings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had warned that his wife won't cook at family gatherings.

In a Twitter post, the man disclosed that his wife will not cook at any family gathering, saying whoever wants that kind of service should employ a caterer.

He added that the woman is his wife and not a cook that should be at the guests' beck and call. Many have reacted massively to his post with different comments.

Source: Legit.ng