A Nigerian lady has celebrated her house painter on social media with a lovely dance video which has gone viral

She stated that the painter is her boyfriend's pal and that she really loves that he is talented in many ways

Many social media users had a lot to say about the video, with some speculating that they may be lovebirds

Mixed reactions have trailed a viral video of a Nigerian lady dancing with her house painter.

Sharing the clip on TikTok, the lady expressed love for the young man she described as a funny fellow.

She showered encomiums on the house painter. Photo Credit: @dr.savage20

Source: TikTok

Some netizens speculated that they might be dating, but the lady rubbished such claims, saying the man was her boyfriend's pal.

She added that he is based in Osun state and is very talented.

Responding to another netizen, she praised the multi-talented man. In her words:

"I really love him he’s talented in many ways swears."

Social media reactions

Danfo_dio001 said:

"Hmm..... me too need dis kind of painter I mean female one."

olamidecrest said:

"Abi you con greet your brother for work."

prince said:

"Which one be ur funny painter again ahh.''

ogvalentine635 said:

"Swear say no be your boyfriend.

"Now he is painter."

nikkyporsh said:

"POV -how the rich girl fell In love with the painter."

Hanny said:

"Make una marry."

vibeswithbukky said:

"Ur house is soo fine."

Dollywilliams said:

"See as the guy happy. This made me smile honestly."

Source: Legit.ng