A Nigerian lady who has a close relationship with her father has shared a funny video about him that got many laughing

The man, while speaking to an oyinbo waiter, decided to use Yoruba language to make an order for his daughter

Many people wondered how the waiter was able to understand his language and process the order right

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian lady (@ainhoaxiii) abroad shared a funny video to show the moment her dad decided to use Yoruba language when they got to a drive-in Mc Donald's spot.

The father asked his daughter in English what she wanted and used Yoruba instead to talk to the waiter.

Many wondered how the Mc Donald's waiter understood him. Photo source: @ainhoaxiii

Source: TikTok

Nigerian man at Mc Donald's

While all that was going on, the lady could not stop laughing. What amazed people was that the Mc Donald's waiter understood his orders somwhow.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

TikTokers found the man's action quite funny. Despite the fact he was only putting up a show, he remained serious all through.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 600 comments with more than 40,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ṣadé said:

"It’s the fact that he switches to english to speak to you."

MaryAnné said:

"It’s the fact the person understands."

Heaven said:

"The fact that they understand him makes it even funnier."

Evodie said:

"This is litreally my dad when we’re ordering this is hilarious."

simbi said:

"LMAOOO this mad funny."

Kwame said:

"I say this all the time to you! I love thé relationship you and ur dad have."

badgaltimtim said:

"No literally my dad can do something like this."

Lady bought Bluetooth speaker for dad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady (@chideraprecious0) shared a video showing the moment her daddy enjoyed the Bluetooth speaker she bought for him.

The man loved the device so much. The lady said that since she bought the speaker, the house has known no peace as the man was always vibing to a song on the device.

In a video she shared on TikTok, the man danced slowly in the family's parlour. He had a smile of fulfilment on his face.

Source: Legit.ng