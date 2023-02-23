A beautiful lady, who moved from the USA to Ghana, has married her soulmate in a lovely wedding

The lady posted an excellent video on TikTok showing that apart from getting married, she has also bought a piece of land

Mixed reactions have trailed the video as some people wondered why someone would relocate from the USA

A pretty lady has relocated from the USA to Ghana and posted a video on TikTok to tell her story.

In the video posted by @_theblessedhalls, the lady listed a few of the reasons why she had to move to Ghana from America.

The lady has said she found peace of mind, got married and bought a parcel of land. Photo credit: TikTok/@_theblessedhalls.

Source: TikTok

Lady marries her lover after relocating from USA to Ghana

One of the reasons why she relocated was to get married to her soulmate, who lives in Ghana.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She posted their wedding photo in the video showing when they finally tied the knot.

Apart from getting married to her heartthrob, she has also purchased a parcel of land.

The lady posted photos of the parcel of land that she bought after her relocation. She also said she had found peace of mind.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

Meanwhile, many reactions have trailed the video after she posted it on TikTok. While many people supported her, others said they would never leave the USA for Ghana.

@NiiFX said:

"Africa we don’t post progress .. we grow in silence .. our enemies come from wherever to destroy our happiness … hear word."

@DivineQueen said:

"I’ve thought about being with a African man so bad."

@Bruce Wayne reacted:

"You are freaking beautiful."

@kofikelvin said:

"It can never be me."

@Gravity said:

"Best decision ever."

@THUG MOLE said:

"Please give me your passport since you are not using it anymore."

Lady and man who met on Whatsapp marry each other

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady relocated from Borno state to Enugu, where her man was residing.

Their relationship kicked off after they met on Whatsapp and fell deeply in love with each other.

The two lovers would later get married in 2022 after dating for two years.

Source: Legit.ng