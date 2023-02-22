A short TikTok video has shown a mother dancing to Master KG's Jerusalema alongside her three children

What made the video more touching and exciting is that the woman is physically challenged as she has no legs

Her two legs appear to have been amputated but that did not stop her from catching fun with her children

A mother with no legs joined her children to dance to 'Jerusalema' by Master KG and the video went viral.

In the video was posted on TikTok by @neokirchbaby, the beautiful mother danced in the midst of her three young children.

The mother danced with her children despite her physical disability. Photo credit: TikTok/@neokirchbaby.

Source: TikTok

In the video, the three children surrounded their mother as they all danced in uncontrollable joy and happiness.

Physically challenged woman dancing with her children

While her three children danced in a 'scattered' and funny manner, her dance steps were measured, uniformed and pleasant to watch.

She took excellent dance steps from one part of the floor to the other while her children danced around funnily.

The woman's legs appear to have been amputated, but she did not allow that to stop her from having fun with her children.

The fact that she has maintained a happy disposition to life has made the video to go viral. Many have nice things to say about her in the video's comment section.

Reactions from TikTok users

@brendakassoga said:

"Inspite of the disability, she gives her children a reason to be happy. What a lovely mum. May the great God give you peace. Happiness and joy."

@Beagle54 commented:

"So much respect for you. Your are a great mamma."

@user7183943719691 said:

"What a great Mummy."

@Philomena Mafutuna said:

"Compliments of the season to you and your family. God Bless you all."

@abbynkhoma commented:

"Strong woman you're. I like the energy."

Source: Legit.ng