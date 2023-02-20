A talented man who mends shoes danced in the streets with her basket of tools and a box in his hand

His sweet dance was captured in a video that was later posted on TikTok where it has received over 184k views

Nigerians on the platform are praising him, as some others commented on his jovial and happy attitude

A TikTok video shows a cobbler dancing in the open street with much happiness.

In the video posted by @opemoney34, the jovial man had his toolbox and work basket in his hands when he broke into a lovely dance.

The cobbler danced with his tools box and basket in his hand. Photo credit: TikTok/@opemoney34.

Source: TikTok

Dressed in a flowing "agbada" and a matching pair of trousers, the man bent gently and danced with excitement.

Shoemender goes viral after dancing in the streets

The short clip showed him moving his body gently but with a quick speed that corresponded with the sound of the music playing.

The reason for his happiness is unknown, but some who have seen the video said the man's joy is infectious.

He has also been praised for being a good dancer. The video has received over 184k views, and more than 14k likes from TikTok users.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Hudson S commented:

"The moment someone gives him 1k for polish."

@Kãy Bless Dc said:

"Mood when Tinubu cooking something big and good for Nigerians."

@mutiu said:

"Naija dey always bring out joy inside pain and hardship. That's why some Africa countries don't understand how we are toping the world."

@BILLONZY said:

"Something huge is coming."

Source: Legit.ng