A Nigerian woman in the diaspora has taken to social media to lament that her son is fighting her there

She shared a video of them having an argument in the kitchen over food and how things all panned out

The woman slammed the young man for his stance on wanting to take eba in the morning instead of a light meal

A Nigerian woman abroad sparked reactions on social media after she accused her son of fighting her.

To back up her claim, she shared a clip on TikTok of the two of them arguing in the kitchen, saying her only crime was that she brought him to Europe.

She said her son is fighting her. Photo Credit: @chantalchannelfamily2

Source: TikTok

In the clip, the young man named Precious complained to her that he wanted eba and was tired of eating light meals all the time.

Precious said that within six months of staying with her abroad, he had developed tooth problems which was not the case in Nigeria.

Firing back at him, she knocked him for wanting to take a heavy meal for breakfast, saying he should return to Nigeria.

According to her, it was only ideal to have a heavy meal at noon, not in the morning or afternoon. They argued back and forth, with each person refusing to shift grounds on their standpoints.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

blackyesosasere said:

"Abeg live the guy alone to leave his life like free bird he no ask for too much, na just eba."

Ozioma Samuel661 said:

"Madam allow him to eat anything he wants to eat at any giving time there is no time table for food."

user44224026870557 said:

"Madam leave precious make him eat wetin he want. Na suger dey make una teeth dey commot finish."

user9505284762263 said:

"Thank God i don't have the habit of giving someone food, u take and eat whatever you want, if food finish u rest. if u like eat Eba in the mid9."

Dako said:

"Omo be like say na wrong thing I dey do o na Eba and Okro i dey download this morning and I dey watch this video."

Maureen Mokgomole said:

"He is a growing boy now he must eat when ever he is hungry as long as God still provides he must eat."

Source: Legit.ng