An intriguing video of a Nigerian man discovering a lot of old currency notes under his bed has stirred reactions

The man in the video was sweeping underneath his dismantled bed set while searching for his missing charger head

The shocked man claimed that the naira notes he found under the bed were stashed there by his wife

It was an interesting day for a Nigerian man after discovering that he has been sleeping on a load of cash for a while.

The drama started after his 'charger head' fell under his bed. In an attempt to retrieve it, he found out that his wife has been using the under of the bed as a piggy bank or safe deposit box because he saw lots of money underneath.

"Na charger head I dey find o, no be say I purposely come open this place", he lamented in the video.

He took a broom and went on a clean-up spree to uncover the entire monies hidden. He swept some N1000 naira notes and some N500 naira notes scattered all under the bed.

The monetary value was not ascertained as he did not count it on camera.

He however got frustrated as the old currencies are no longer acceptable and sounded disappointed with women in general as he recounted how many times she had asked him for money while she stowed away some under the bed.

Social media reactions

@goldcristo wrote:

"Keep the money after elections it will be in use again."

@oliveruja wrote:

"Is madam not working? She dey prudent and is saving for rainy day."

@dharmey_trigger wrote:

"Under your bed dirty forget say na money Dey there."

@agbonlanhor said:

"Go cbn. No troway."

@eberelemoha said:

"My brother take heart, that is your love just enjoy her with her nagging type of person."

@ebuchizz commented:

"Hmmm."

@ibukunadex said:

"Otilo о."

Watch the video below:

