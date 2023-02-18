A nursing mother went to the street and sang a song connected to the cash scarcity currently bedevling Nigeria

In the video which has now gone viral on Instagram, the woman had her baby on her back when she sang

People present and other passersby gathered to listen to her song as she sang with a lot of anger in her heart

A nursing mother has gone viral on Instagram after using the current scarcity in Naira notes to sing a song.

In the video, the woman who had her baby on her back used the song to capture the current cash crunch in Nigeria.

The nursing mum sang and danced in the street. Photo credit: Instagram/@gossipmilltv and Bloomberg/Getty Images.

Source: Instagram

Apart from having a baby on her back, the woman also had another toddler who scurried around her as she started singing.

Nursing mother angry in the streets over Naira scarcity

She said in the song that children and adults are crying because of Naira scarcity.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She equally lamentd that Nigerians are now using money to buy money as cash crunch bites harder.

According to her, the country is not balanced due to cash scarcity that is pushing people right left and center.

As she sang and danced, passersby gathered to watch her. Her baby almost fell off when her dance became more vigorous. The video was posted by @gossipmilltv.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

@swimbwofficial said:

"It’s painful cus she’s losing her mind."

@teygah_lyon0007 commented:

"It hurts… but her dancing step got me."

@kings_marlvin said:

"Heart broken. I need her number please."

@therealsmallmammy reacted:

"I know her. She stays in my area in Warri. So finally this song enter gossipmill."

@_peace_lite_ said:

"God why I’m crying. Pease calm down ma. Everything will be alright once the election is over."

@iamdondanny reacted:

"Make person help me paste her account detail."

@fruity_april asked:

"Please who will produce the song."

Lady dances at wedding with account number on paper

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady danced at a wedding while holding account number written on a paper.

She obviously wanted those who came to the wedding without cash to make transfers.

Her video emerged on Instagram and went viral. Some Nigerians who saw it said it is the right way to go in the face of Naira scarcity.

Source: Legit.ng