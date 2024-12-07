Mixed reactions have trailed a young lady's WhatsApp conversation with her very strict boyfriend

The lady released the chat herself on social media to show people the kind of man she is dating, adding that she does not want to get him offended

Many women laughed at the lady's boyfriend over where he told her to take a tricycle home with the promise to pay for it

A lady, @cytahmar, has caused a commotion on social media after she made public her WhatsApp chat with her boyfriend.

According to the lady, her boyfriend is too strict.

She said she did not want to get him offended.

Source: TikTok

"My Man’s too strict don’t want to upset him," the lady captioned her TikTok post.

In the chat, her boyfriend asked about her whereabouts and she told him she was at one Michelle's place.

Many hours later, he chatted her up, telling her to go home as it was late. He told her to get a tricycle and offered to pay for it.

Many ladies mocked his offer to pay for her tricycle ride.

See the chat below:

Reactions trail their chat

Akwaima said:

"It’s not about the Pragia. Aren’t you guys seeing the timing? 🧎🏽‍♀️abeg he’s not strict."

Mya🎀 said:

"He won’t come and pick you up he’s saying you should pick pragia and you are also happy."

Queen Evelyn said:

"Y’all focusing on pragia and not notice the time she was asked to go home and the time she replied again."

Chu umy💕🌺 said:

"So Keke now don get English name 😂which one pragia."

🍀DARLEY⚡️💕 said:

"Eeei so he said you should pick pragia 16 hours after he told you to go home🙄..00:07 to 16:25…..ayooo."

BSM🩺🥼💕 said:

"What if pragia is the mode of transportation in her area?? Y'all should chill."

l.m.c.b3 said:

"One time I went for clubbing he said go home now😂 but where him dey?😂men."

