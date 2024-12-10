NNPP Chieftain and governorship candidate in the 2023 election, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, has congratulated the former commissioner of police in Ogun, CP Alamutu Abiodun Mustapha, on his retirement

Ajadi, who doubled as the NNPP Southwest leader, praised the former police boss for his service to humanity and the state at large

Alamutu had a distinguished career in law enforcement, during which he was recognized for his dedication to security, community policing, and maintaining peace

Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, the Southwest leader of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) and CEO of Bullion Records, recently attended the retirement ceremony of CP Alamutu Abiodun Mustapha, the former Ogun State Commissioner of Police.

The ceremony, held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, marked the end of CP Alamutu's distinguished career in law enforcement.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, Ajadi praised CP Alamutu for his exemplary service to Ogun State and Nigeria, describing him as a "beacon of hope and discipline" in the Nigerian Police Force. He commended CP Alamutu's leadership, which brought stability and fostered a better relationship between the police and the public. Ajadi emphasized that CP Alamutu's legacy is one of integrity and service to humanity.

Ajadi speaks on recognising dedicated public servants

Ajadi, accompanied by prominent NNPP officials, highlighted the importance of recognizing individuals who have dedicated their lives to public service. He noted that retirement is not the end, but the beginning of a new chapter, and CP Alamutu deserves to be celebrated for his commitment to a safer society. Ajadi wished CP Alamutu all the best in his new phase of life.

Dignitaries from various sectors attended the retirement ceremony, paying glowing tributes to CP Alamutu's career achievements. Traditional leaders, political figures, and community representatives lauded his efforts in fostering peace and addressing crime in the state. CP Alamutu expressed gratitude to all those who gathered to celebrate his retirement, stating that it has been an honour to serve the people of Ogun State and Nigeria.

The event featured cultural displays and tributes, highlighting the respect and admiration CP Alamutu earned during his tenure. The celebration reinforced the importance of recognizing public servants whose work positively impacts society. As CP Alamutu begins his new chapter, his remarkable career and legacy will continue to inspire others to follow in his footsteps.

