A Nigerian youth, @gtime95, has sent a cryptic message to his uncle as he showcased his almost completed house.

In a TikTok post, the man showed his followers around the house's exterior.

He said the house is almost completed. Photo Credit: @gtime95

He said someone should tell his uncle that the house is 95% set, adding that he and his parents are still alive. Words layered on his video read:

"Somebody should tell my uncle that house is 95% set and I never die and my parents are still alive too."

The man further took jabs at his uncle.

"Uncle e still play dis year 😂😂😂 you go cry no worry 🤣 had i know the last comment of a fool," he wrote.

Netizens pray for him

Asa_Nwanyi_Egede💎🌹💎🌹🦋 said:

"Same with my Uncle too Him and his wife go cry 😭 Obala 👌👌with their co’s."

EZEDIKE said:

"Congratulations brother. Tears almost dropped off my cheeks."

23/12 💕🎊 said:

"Dunno what u believe in, but may God protect u."

Bashdoctor0769yh said:

"Congratulations bro na so God go take shame my own soon."

Doyttoh said:

"Congratulations 🥰 I lost my parents at the process. just few interior remain to finish the house oh. I just leave the house like for now."

Lydia❤️ said:

"Congratulations dear, u and ur family will live long."

Ice_queen20 said:

"Congratulations 🎊, it seems we have similar uncle😪, he killed my father because I was building a house for them,he said over he’s dead body, we will not have a house of our own. It is well."

