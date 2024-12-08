Man Takes Jab at His Uncle With Cryptic Message, Flaunts His House Which is 95% Complete
- A Nigerian man has taken to social media to happily celebrate his house, which is nearing completion
- The man displayed the house's exterior, saying someone should tell his uncle that it is 95% complete
- Internet users joined him in celebrating his house feat, with some commenting on his cryptic message to his uncle
A Nigerian youth, @gtime95, has sent a cryptic message to his uncle as he showcased his almost completed house.
In a TikTok post, the man showed his followers around the house's exterior.
He said someone should tell his uncle that the house is 95% set, adding that he and his parents are still alive. Words layered on his video read:
"Somebody should tell my uncle that house is 95% set and I never die and my parents are still alive too."
The man further took jabs at his uncle.
"Uncle e still play dis year 😂😂😂 you go cry no worry 🤣 had i know the last comment of a fool," he wrote.
Watch the video below:
Netizens pray for him
Asa_Nwanyi_Egede💎🌹💎🌹🦋 said:
"Same with my Uncle too Him and his wife go cry 😭 Obala 👌👌with their co’s."
EZEDIKE said:
"Congratulations brother. Tears almost dropped off my cheeks."
23/12 💕🎊 said:
"Dunno what u believe in, but may God protect u."
Bashdoctor0769yh said:
"Congratulations bro na so God go take shame my own soon."
Doyttoh said:
"Congratulations 🥰 I lost my parents at the process. just few interior remain to finish the house oh. I just leave the house like for now."
Lydia❤️ said:
"Congratulations dear, u and ur family will live long."
Ice_queen20 said:
"Congratulations 🎊, it seems we have similar uncle😪, he killed my father because I was building a house for them,he said over he’s dead body, we will not have a house of our own. It is well."
