A mother of twins has been thrown into a state of mourning after kidnappers murdered her husband

The lady identified as Chisom wondered why the kidnappers went ahead to kill her man after they paid his ransom

Social media users joined the woman in mourning her husband as she released his pictures on the net

A Nigerian lady, Chisom, has taken to social media to mourn her husband named Henry who she claimed was killed by kidnappers.

Chisom, whose TikTok bio reads that she is an activist and a presenter, shared his pictures on the platform as she lamented that he was killed despite his ransom being paid.

Chisom's husband was murdered by kidnappers.

Source: TikTok

Chisom cried out that the pain of his loss is too much to bear and called on God to come to her aid.

She felt pity for her twin kids who have become fatherless by virtue of their father's demise. In her words:

"Jehovah help me This pain is too much Dim Oma Why did the kidnappers have to kill you na I paid the ransom for your release oo... oh God this pain is too much for me See your beautiful twins you left behind."

Social media reactions

olison33 said:

"Chaii so sorry for your lost dear sister, it's well. God is your strength. May his soul rest in peace."

Wuraola Ajoke asma said:

"Please be at peace my child, I'm also going through the the same thing, receive strength Ijmn."

patmarcathy said:

"Your killers. will never go unpunished,God is your strength madam and you will not look for what you will use to train your children Amen."

Marvel said:

"The kidnappers just brought curse upon themselves.

"It will never be well with them.

"Take heart sis."

{Gracy Cassidy} said:

"This is so heartbreaking, may his killers never go Scot free, may them never know peace. Take heart dear, RIP to him."

VALENTINO said:

"I can’t watch this ☹️☹️Henry . Don’t let ur killers go free,they will look for death but death will be very far from them."

