A Nigerian lady has cried out over her difficulty in getting a boyfriend because she is a stammerer

Men just lose interest after their first date with her and this has become a challenge for the businesswoman

The young lady who is open to relationships said she wants a man that is not a stammered like herself

A Nigerian lady who stammers has tearfully stated that finding a male partner is becoming a herculean task.

TikTok content creator, Theo Ayomoh, who showcased the lady to his viewers said that no man wants to date her because she stammers.

According to the lady, men avoid her and it is tiring. In her words:

"Men run away from me because of the way I talk, so it is a bit of a challenge to me."

The businesswoman who has not closed the door on relationships said she wants a man who is not a stammerer.

Mixed reactions trailed the video as people showed her support.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

ogerenyasamson said:

''So sorry babe and you're beautiful if is not because i never reach to marry."

joshuamoseskargbo said:

"Let her take it easy is not her fault that is the way God create her."

kingsleyanugwa550 said:

"My dear theirs a solution from that, that doesn't disqualifies such a beautiful lady from being a man's crush, in fact, i love her and can help out."

Tracy said:

"Baby girl am so sorry for ur condition but l have a brother if u will like him."

user9767425305312 said:

''Tears flowing from my eyes she should be saying whatever she wants to say in her mind before saying it out, that will help her reduce stammering."

ochias said:

"May honest man dat will love you locate u in Jesus name,japa men will not come close to you, a lot of japa men say Dey love her I can see dem in comments."

