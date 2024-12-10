A Nigerian lady who earned over N1million in the United Kingdom threw shade at those asking for her return

In a viral video, the lady asked them if they could give her N1million every two weeks if she returned to Nigeria

Her video stirred mixed reactions as some knocked her for making such demands while others agreed with her

A lady in the United Kingdom sparked debate online by slamming those who asked her to return to Nigeria.

The lady asked those asking her to return to Nigeria if they would give her N1 million every two weeks.

In a TikTok video by @big_toke2, the lady danced as she posed the questions to such people.

She said:

“Make I leave UK come back Nigerian because you miss me. You fit dey give me 1million every two weeks? Abeg oo.”

When questioned about her post, the lady commented that she earned over a million naira weekly when she converted her pay.

Her words:

“My one week pay is more than 1million if I covert it to naira so?”

Reactions as lady in UK shades Nigerians asking her to return

Her video stirred mixed reactions as some knocked her for making such demands while others agreed with her.

@Master Ray said:

"Which uk you for the get 1m every two weeks! Make Una Dey talk tru for this app ooo."

@Charlotte Jone said:

"To make that kind money for where u Dey sef u go do shift pa. and if u don make am sef bills go wan finish am . All of una sha like to Dey lie for us wey Neva travel before."

@Enisa said:

"show me way nah."

@Tete said:

"Every week babes not two weeks."

@Fitgurl.Arin said:

"Less than a week sef."

Lady in UK gets job that pays over N4.2m

In a related story, a Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom was excited as she got a job that paid over £2,000 (equivalent to N4.2million).

She shared an inspiring story about when she used to work as a support worker with less than 1,000 pounds as payment.

People who came across the inspiring story applauded her as they also shared their similar experiences.

