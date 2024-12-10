Mr Lyfe, one of Oga Sabinus' teammates whom the skit maker gifted a car this year was recently an accident victim

The skit maker shared a video of the car in drainage as he couldn't help but express gratitude to his maker as he survived

Mr Lyfe's fans and followers have since flooded his page to congratulate and celebrate with him for surviving the accident

Upcoming skit maker Mr Lyfe, one of Chukwuemeka Emmanuel's teammates, aka Oga Sabinus or Mr Funny, has survived a motor accident.

Mr Lyfe shared a video of his car in a drainage, expressing his appreciation for God's faithfulness in his life and revealing that he came out unhurt.

Sabinus' colleague Mr Lyfe appreciates God after surviving accident. Credit: mrlyfe

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video, Mr Lyfe wrote in a caption,

"Who for help me take care of my mother? God is faithful!!! Wetin for be caption? Lyfe is dead?"

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Mr Lyfe was one of the three teammates Sabinus bought a new Toyota car for earlier this year.

Watch the video Sabinus' colleague shared below:

In related news, Legit.ng recently reported that actress Moyo Lawal was involved in an accident during a gym session.

Nigerians congratulate Sabinus' colleague

Legit.ng captured some of the messages as people prayed for Mr Lyfe while others congratulated him for surviving the accident. Read some of the comments below:

beninto99:

"God will forever protect you."

burnamouth_"

"God forbid.... faithful God."

amadiazubuike:

"ah! thank God for life."

officialswiftnaytion:

"Thank God you’re safe. But how manage?"

iam_gavinhavin:

"Thank God for safety. God be Praised."

itzvinult:

"watin you go drive enter that place for bro Abi na skit u nor see gutter lol well thank God for your life."

ogbenidipo:

"Thank God for your life bro."

official_winnyberry:

Jesus Thank you God for the life of my husband Papa Emeka who for train Emeka for me God is Good indeed."

Sabinus survives accident

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the skit maker made headlines in 2022 after he survived a car accident.

Accoring to the reports, the skit maker was driving in Lagos when a drunk driver rammed into his car.

The car could be seen from pictures taken at the scene to be damaged.

Source: Legit.ng