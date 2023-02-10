A man who is in love has posted a video to show off his plumpy lover who he said he met on Instagram

In the romantic clip, the man and his Oyinbo lady were involved in an interesting public display of affection

As of Friday, February 10, the video has gone viral and gained more than 20k likes and over 281k views on TikTok

A romantic video has shown a man who is enjoying his love life with his plumpy Oyinbo bae.

In the video posted on TikTok by @cyprianandsarah, the man explained that he met the love of his life on Instagram.

He said he walked into the new year 2023 with the beautiful lady who he described in flowering language.

Man and his plumpy Oyinbo bae in love

The short clip shows the couple having a good time with each other as they smooched and hugged in many of the scenes.

The man said love has happened to them and it could be seen in the video that they are happy to be with each other.

Some TikTok users who have seen the video are reacting to the love between the two in different ways. While some praised them, others had different things to say about the couple.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@PRINCESS said:

"All of a sudden. All the men in this comment section need a serious relationship like this because na Oyinbo."

@adetolawande commented:

"Where you na dey see this love?"

@HrhPrinceAdemola2 said:

"Congratulations...God bless you guys."

@Mayor of koko said:

"My brother no be love. We know this matter."

@Nikki Benz reacted:

"Instagram way me I day too, God why my things day different."

@millerlee03 said:

"Make she give me her friend sir, please."

@God's Ambassador commented:

"Where is she from."

Source: Legit.ng