A man has sent his girlfriend and her children out of his house, saying he is fed up with their relationship

While taking her belongings and that of her kids out, he explained that he has been dealing with it for a long time

He said that she doesn't want to do anything with her life and would rather just sit around while he pays all the bills

A footage has shown the moment a man threw out his girlfriend and her kids' belongings from his house.

In the viral clip seen on TikTok, the man gave a detailed insight into the reason for their fallout.

He complained of her laziness. Photo Credit: @nai.bankss, Damir Kudic

Source: TikTok

He said he resorted to taking out their belongings after she repeatedly ignored his directives to leave his house.

The man said he was fed up with her attitude and tired of her playing the victim.

"I told this woman seven times to leave my house. Get out. It is over. I don't want to be with her no more. I can't be with you. You don't want to do nothing for yourself. She don't want to better herself. She want to sit around, play the victim and act like I am the problem," he said.

He added that he pays all the bills in the house and yet she does not want to support the home in any way.

While expressing love for her kids, he said that it was hard for him to take such a decision.

"She living with me, I am paying all the bills. She got her kids here. I even accept her kids. I have no kids. I treated her kids like mine. Tasha, you got to go. She comes in whenever she wants to."

He recalled how a friend's wife who runs a business needed someone to be taking calls and when he suggested the job to his girlfriend, she refused.

He begged God to forgive him for his action.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Brenda Corpuz said:

"Unfortunately, you gotta do what you gotta do and take care yourself mentally too! Sad situation for all involved."

Mitra said:

"You can hear the frustration in his voice. He probably needed to do this for his own sanity. I hope she has somewhere to go."

Mello said:

"This literally brought tears to my eyes man...I can relate to some of these issues he's talking about..I pray for peace to you brotha!!!"

Londaaaaaaa said:

"He not wrong… when you Tired enough is enough."

yvettemonique said:

"But I understand him!! A bad home environment brings out stress and unhappiness which affects your daily living."

Angela Williams said:

"Did anyone hear when he said that she drops the kids at grandma's house, then stays out all night? Let her go on and be with who she spends her nights."

Man sends bae and their kids packing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had sent his girlfriend and their kids out of his house for questioning his lateness home.

The incident captured in a short clip has been viewed over a million times and stirred massive reactions on social media.

In a clip, the man stood at the entrance of the house from where he kept throwing out the lady's clothes.

With a toddler in her arms, the lady tried to struggle with the man as she questioned his action over what she said. Her voice almost quivered as she helplessly tried to stand up to him to no avail.

Source: Legit.ng