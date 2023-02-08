A woman has retrieved the Mercedes Benz whip she got her daughter as a present on her 16th birthday

In a viral video, she had first surprised her daughter with a Tesla car but was shocked as the girl rejected the car, saying she wanted a pink Mercedes Benz

Ignoring the reactions from netizens, the woman changed the Tesla to a Benz but has now backtracked on that

Days after getting her 16-year-old daughter a Mercedes Benz, a woman has taken it back in response to her kid's unruly behaviour.

Recall in a viral video that was heavily criticised by netizens, the woman had got her daughter a white Tesla car on her birthday and saw the gift rejected without any appreciation.

She retrieved the car after going through comments from people. Photo Credit: @neshieslife2340

Source: TikTok

The celebrant, while rejecting the Tesla, told her mum that she preferred a pink Mercedes Benz. The woman went to get the girl a Mercedes Benz, as seen in a subsequent video she shared on TikTok.

However, the woman has now backtracked on her kind gestures and has withdrawn the car. In a new video, she acknowledged that truly her daughter acted disrespectfully and needed to be taught a lesson.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The woman took everything from her daughter

Displaying an array of gadgets on a flat surface, the woman said she has not only taken back the car but the girl's smartphone, playstation, purse and iPad.

She said her husband took the car key. The woman said it was a joint decision taken with her husband. In her words:

"I talked to her dad and we decided that we were going to take everything away until she changed her attitude. Her dad got the car keys and she wants to buy the girl a bicycle because she was disrespectful.

"Furthermore, you guys saying that I am not a good parent, I am actually a great parent. Uhmm. I love my kids and burst my bu*tt in trying to get them everything they want, some that I didn't get when I was younger.

"But you guys are right when it comes to being disrespectful. Today was the last straw for me so I took everything back and now she is sitting in her room with absolutely nothing."

Lamenting over her daughter's unruly behaviour in the viral clip, the woman said the girl is usually thankful and that is why she got anything she wanted, hence her shock.

In addition to her daughter being grounded for three months, the woman directed her to write an apology letter.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

T O N I said:

"Ain’t nothing wrong with wanna give your kids everything you didn’t have but in the same respect you will not disrespect me!"

user5004054001746 said:

"She doesn’t deserve a car. You and your husband work too hard for your money for her to be that ungrateful make her walk."

Dawn Gierich Carey said:

"Wait so it wasn’t fake? God Bless you momma for being so kind and God Bless you for working hard AND being able to afford those things!"

Kimberley Fisher said:

"If she needs a car get her a Suzuki swift. They’re reliable and will last forever. I’m on my second new car and I got another swift but sport this time."

Abigail Tinsley Doan said:

"Nah you are a good mom dont let anyone tell you different! your daughter should be grateful for everything you are doing and have done for her!"

Mum rejects car gift from her son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had rejected a car gift from her son for her birthday.

She accused the young boy of being an internet fraudster and lamented that he intended to use her for rituals by virtue of the car gift.

Despite attempts by the lad and his friends to convince her into accepting the gift, she refused and ordered him to take it away while also bursting balloons used in decorating the car.

According to her, he is still a university student with no job and as such shouldn't be able to afford such a whip.

Source: Legit.ng