Weddings are special occasions in lovers' lives as they publicly formalise their relationships in the presence of friends and family.

It is no wonder that people go out of their way to make the day a memorable one. Family members and friends have also made the newlyweds feel loved in different viral videos.

Just how far would people go to make that day beautiful? In this report Legit.ng will be looking at three wedding videos.

1. Bride with a tight corset

A few days ago, a fashion designer shared a video showing how a bride struggled to move and sit during her wedding ceremony.

According to the designer, the bride demanded a tight corset to hide her big stomach on her wedding day. Though the bride appeared beautiful in her red gown during the ceremony, she could not breathe well. She also found it hard to sit properly.

2. Happy bride leaves husband on altar

A bride's brother never told her he would attend her wedding. The brother had stayed abroad for years without seeing his sister.

Immediately the lady saw her brother enter her wedding venue, she lost control and ran to him. For a moment, she totally forgot it was a wedding event. Their tight embrace showed they had both missed each other.

3. Bride's brothers honoured her

A bride who is the only lady in a family of eight children got the best treatment on her wedding day. Dressed in matching outfits, her seven brothers made her feel special like a queen.

They formed a wall around her as they lent their hands while she descended some steps on the stage. It was a very lovely sight to see.

Woman reveals why husband married her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian woman (@the_peters_official) in a video on TikTok said that when she was going to marry her husband, she knew she was not the kind of lady he wanted.

She added that even though the man never said it out, she could tell he wanted a more classy woman for a wife.

In the video shot in the presence of her husband who was laughing, the lady stated that he was only complimenting her with things like she had a good character and was from a good home.

