A trending video has shown some bankers panicking as people tried to gain entrance into their banking hall forcefully

The voice of a lady screaming Jesus as she warned others that the protesters were advancing could be heard

Many people who reacted to the video said that bankers are partly to blame for the scarcity of the new naira notes

A viral video shared by @benny_0390 has shown the moment bankers were thrown into pandemonium as protesters tried to gain entrance into the premises.

A lady's voice could be heard shouting Jesus as she moved the camera in a fidgety manner. People could be seen at the gate through the window she was watching from.

Nigerians said that the naira scarcity has caused many people pain. Photo source: @benny_0390

Source: TikTok

Bank staff in panic mode

Seconds into the clip, other staff members were seen trying to get themselves to safety.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Many people who reacted to the video said that the present cash scarcity in the country has made many citizens angry.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 3,000 comments with more than 84,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Sallysugar said:

"Omo no joy everybody Dey vex, since how many weeks now no money pos self no Dey to withdraw money."

Chiajulam Ochemba said:

"Una go soon collect wotowoto for selling the new naira note to politicians."

DC joked:

"Bankers day run."

CiscaGold said:

"God will punish the bankers and politicians."

tomiwablessing415 said:

"Cbn govnor is risking the life of banker with this stupid policies and there political games."

Chef Odili said:

"Bankers are adding pains to d pains already in d life of poor Nigerians. Givin money only to d rich & pos people."

Bank paid man in coins

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man with the handle @_nahzikid_ shared a video of the N2 coins he claimed his bank paid him.

Frustrated about the situation, the man packed some of the coins in his hands as he wondered how he would spend them.

In the video, he asked another person to bring more coins as they were poured on the floor. Responding to people who said he was lying, the young man made another video to show he was not the only one who got the coins.

Source: Legit.ng