A man decided to check on his daughters after noticing that they suddenly went quiet and was shocked by what he saw

In a viral video, he saw the elder one of the two doing a Wakanda-themed make-up on her little sister

Mixed reactions have trailed the video as many netizens showered encomiums on the talented girl

A man was shocked by what he saw after he snuck up on his two daughters because they went quiet all of a sudden.

The viral video shared by VT on TikTok which has amassed over a million views showed the moment the man opened a closed door where his daughters were.

One was painting the other's face. Photo Credit: TikTok/@vt

Source: UGC

He was stunned to see both their faces painted in Wakanda-themed colours while a make-up kit of sorts was seen on the floor.

It turned out that his elder daughter was behind the painting on their faces and was doing her little sister when their dad barged in.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social media users thought it was wonderful of the girl and urged their dad to harness her talent.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Shanee Mcfarland said:

"I thought the baby was a doll and it freaked me out when she moved her eyes!! This child is so talented!"

Emily Slatin said:

"If she actually did that makeup, I'll send her some pallets. girls got a gift."

emopanda_kyoki said:

"That looks better than 90 % of the adult make up artist on here."

maureen said:

"I honestly wouldn't even be mad cause she honestly did a good job on that. Better than I could have ever done it."

Janice Miller said:

"Can’t even be mad. Her game is fire. She will become a professional."

tjyoung2019 said:

''Dang that is a great job. people will pay to have her do that."

gypsysoullady said:

"Beautiful princesses. You must be very proud. they did a great job. lol."

Mum catches her toddler secretly walking at home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had caught her toddler taking a walk secretly at home.

Her mother who shared the video via her TikTok account @thegreenfambam said she was surprised to catch her little girl walking on her own.

The happy mother filmed the moment as her little girl gently moved her feet on the floor. However, at one point, her daughter turned back and sighted her mother staring at her and filming her. She fell immediately to the floor.

Source: Legit.ng