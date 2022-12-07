A mother has shared a heartwarming video after bumping into her little daughter walking without being aided

In the trending video, the pretty little girl stood on her feet and walked until she noticed her mother was around

On sighting her mother behind her, she immediately fell to the floor and her action surprised social media users

A beautiful little girl was recently nabbed by her doting mother walking secretly at home.

Her mother who shared the video via her TikTok account @thegreenfambam said she was surprised to catch her little girl walking on her own.

Mum sees daughter walking at home Photo Credit: @thegreenfambam/TikTok

The happy mother filmed the moment as her little girl gently moved her feet on the floor.

However, at one point, her daughter turned back and sighted her mother staring at her and filming her. She fell immediately to the floor.

Sharing the video, the happy mum said:

"Thought I caught her walking but I think she caught me. She is really trying to walk these days."

Social media reactions

@shaziblair said:

"My son does this. He walks secretly and when someone sees him he sits immediately."

@lakishajb stated:

"Kids do amazing things when they think you're not paying attention."

@hearts.for.kelan wrote:

"If u look at the first few steps, you'll see she got them on beat."

@abolen03 commented:

"I knew how to walk but I wouldn't unless someone was holding the other end of a blanket and the moment that dropped, I dropped."

@coluna30 stated:

"Everyone’s talking about the baby but no one is going to talk about the person that the baby is walking to?"

@rich_drag_queen_patra said:

"Lol she so adorable, precious and priceless moment , please show her this video 15 years from now."

@igrewipbutimissbeingtiny stated:

"This is so funny. She caught you so bad. You were so sneaking and she so cute. I wish she could be mine but where you live for the bab."

@ailsa_catriona added:

"Apparently my older sister simply refused she learnt that if she cried for something my parents would get it for her so like no need to make effort."

@elizabethsmith1178 added:

"Haha! I remember the day I caught my oldest daughter, Jessica, walking! Too bad I didn’t have my videotaper."

Mum catches her baby standing on his feet

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother, @khodani_h, has gone online to share a video of her son who has not started walking. She believes the boy actually can and has been pretending.

In the TikTok video, the mother secretly filmed the baby standing as he mixed his food. Immediately the kid saw her, he went on his knees. She said there is no way she would not believe that he has been faking it all the while.

Many people said that their kids once did the same thing. There were some parents who narrated how their kids always walked at daycare but crawled at home.

Source: Legit.ng