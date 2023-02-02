A happy mother has shared an adorable video of her older daughter feeding her little brother at home

In the sweet video spotted on TikTok, the little girl was seen spoon-feeding her kid brother while watching a movie

Sharing the video, the proud mother said she was watching the television when she suddenly turned and saw them

A mother has revealed how her two children melted her heart after she saw them sharing ice cream.

In the video, the kind little girl was spotted spoon-feeding her younger brother while watching a show on her tablet.

Little girl feeds brother in sweet video Photo Credit: @thehanna_family/TikTok

Source: UGC

According to their mother, she was watching the television before she turned to notice the duo enjoying their ice cream together.

The heartwarming video has stirred so many reactions online, as many gushed over the love the siblings share.

Social media reactions

@RoLowKey reacted:

"And if he don't say I love yu after this Ik something."

@Panah Nashe said:

"She knows she shouldn't fil the spoon."

@Buhle Evelyn Dunnett wrote:

"See now please tell Harmony that baby Hansel loves her !! This is so precious."

@Riahh replied:

"I want this so bad.. I know one day it’ll be my turn to have 2 loving babies!"

@Melissa Brown Wright reacted:

"Harmony is the best big sister to Hansel. I’m sure they will be lifetime best friends."

@sihaam commented:

"She is the most supportive sister I have ever seen. The need to keep this special bond."

@user5616634175945 wrote:

"Harmony is so sweet and she loves her brother! He’s eating too."

@quinflorah2 said:

"I will love for you to teach me how you bought her up, I want to bring up my child this way too she’s so sweet."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng