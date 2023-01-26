A baby cried profusely for 45 minutes after she could not recognise her mother who came home with a new hairdo

The child's mother was stressed by the unending cries and she had to wear a cap for the baby to recognise her

TikTok users are relating with the video which currently has over 90k likes as some parents share similar experiences

A video of a baby who did not recognise her mother because she made a new hair has gone viral on TikTok.

The mother explained her predicament in the video after her baby cried and refused to stop. She obviously presumed that her mother is not around.

The baby cried because she failed to recognise her mother who made a new hairl. Photo credit: TikTok/@alaiyaandapril.

The child's inability to recognise her mother's face led to a serious cry and the mum has to do something after 45 minutes.

Viral video of a baby crying after failing to recognise mum

She explained that she had to put on a cap which the child is familiar with so that she will stop crying.

The trick worked because the baby instantly stopped wailing after seeing the familiar cap on her mother's head.

TikTok users are reacting to the video by sharing similar experiences with their own children. The video posted by @alaiyaandapril currently has over 90k likes.

Reactions from TikTok users

@heathen_ heart_ said:

"She like “you cannot trick me."

@Trevito Harlee commented:

"Help this stranger is trying to kidnap me - baby."

@bri. said:

"This how my baby was. Mama hair been nappy since he been here he was confused."

@Ally said:

"That’s what happen with my daughter when I kept changing my hair."

@Joma Rose Cisse said:

"It really be like this I got my hair done and my son was just looking at me.:

@Rican gg said:

"Y’all have to expose them to different hairstyles young."

