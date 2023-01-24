An older lady's attempt to surprise her young lover went South after she found out he has not been a faithful partner

She had returned from Dubai unannounced in a bid to gift her lover a car and an iPhone 13 Promax but caught him with his pregnant girlfriend

What happened next was a drama between the sugar mummy, her young lover and his pregnant girlfriend

A sugar mummy returning from Dubai found out, quite shockingly, that her young lover has a pregnant girlfriend.

Content creator Sonia who shared the incident on Facebook said the woman contacted her to record what was supposed to be a surprise show of love to her young partner.

The Dubai returnee wanted to surprise her man named Michael with a car and an iPhone 13 Promax and headed to his house only to find out he was there with his pregnant bae.

Michael knelt down and tried to explain his way out of the situation to no avail as his pregnant girlfriend and his sugar mummy attacked him.

The sugar mummy left disappointedly

The disappointed woman who claimed she sends him money every month left the scene with the gift items while Michael followed behind her, begging to be taken back and given a listening ear.

Michael claimed his girlfriend was his sister but the said lady would not stop calling him babe in the presence of his sugar mummy.

The sugar mummy who had dark shades lamented about how she picked him up from the slums and yet he couldn't stay faithful to her.

Social media reactions

Uchee Lilliano said:

"This girl would have calm down nah,why is she shouting babe babe,is that Necessary now.atleast she would hv used her number 6, then after d woman must hv gone then she will devour d guy like a lioness if she is really carrying his baby. Little children and opening of leg is 5&6."

Happiness Victor said:

"Wow and she boldly brought this on social media ‍♀️, where are our values and culture in Africa? Wait his mom is coming for you ma’am."

Ejiro Peter said:

"You dey call the woman old woman. You nor even no say the money when you dey eat na the old woman money ...When you for just keep your mouth shut you con dey cause the woman ..madam i like your maturity SONIA baby I love you make the Guy carry e Cross."

Anthony Ojiaku said:

"What did the sugar mummy think, the young man will marry and have his own family of course so i don't see the reason for being angry...you're just catching fun with the boy and you know that the boy will not marry you so please go ahead and give him the gift you bought for him."

Man catches his fiance doing runs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an abroad returnee had caught his fiance doing runs.

Video creator Sonia who arranged the loyalty test between the two love birds shared the shocking clip of the whole drama on Facebook.

According to video creator Sonia, the man sends the lady upkeep money every month and had opened a boutique of N6.5 million for her in Nigeria, but she still accepted to do a runs job of N150k.

The gig was a same s*ex one and the lady agreed to meet Sonia at the hotel. But on her arrival, she found out that the client was her man.

