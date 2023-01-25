A new mother could not control her excitement after her husband gave her special treatment following the birth of their child

In a trending video, the woman arrived home with her newborn son and received a huge surprise from her husband

The doting father posted some notes on the wall with sweet messages to thank and appreciate his wife for the safe delivery

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian father has been applauded online over his sweet gesture to his wife who recently put to bed.

In a sweet clip, the father prepared a special treat as his wife arrived home with her mother and her newborn son.

The happy father thanked his wife for being the best companion. He wrote down some sweet words of love on a cardboard sheet and pasted them on the wall.

As soon as she entered the house, the excited woman read the words out and got so emotional.

One of the messages read:

"You are the strongest woman I know. I couldn't have asked for a better wife. You are priceless. I love you. Thank you for giving me the best gift money can not buy. Thank you for making me a father in my prime. Ijeoma you have brought light into my life."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

However, her face changed when she read the content of another cardboard sheet which he glued to the wall, saying he wouldn't marry a second wife.

She got confused and asked him angrily if he harboured the intention of getting married to another woman. He immediately debunked such claim.

Social media reactions

@anabuikeemeka said:

"Marriage is hungrying me oooo. who is ready biko? I want a wife!"

@m_steady stated:

"When will I fall in this type of love again and start being romantic again."

@nwanne26 wrote:

"I even gave birth to a boy and I was the one that cooked for my in-laws the day I came back from hospital. Thank God for you people oo."

@ogwehchychy noted:

"At God Almighty bless every good husband out there and keep providing for them, Amen."

@ginikamabel added:

"This Igbo language sweet me oo woow love is so sweet when u are with right person. God pls I’m ready to marry where is the person that u sent to me."

Watch the video below:

Man gifts wife a multimillion naira Mercedes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man recently welcomed his first child with his wife and splashed a lot of money to show his appreciation.

Identified as Ishola Omo Adisa, he recently acquired a fancy automobile as 'push gift' for his wife who gave birth to their child.

Sharing the video, he wrote: "She made my dream come through, I made her dream come true. Thank you, Funke."

Source: Legit.ng