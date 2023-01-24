A little boy has gone viral on social media after trying to differentiate between his mother and her twin sister

In the viral video shared on TikTok app, the little boy's aunt disguised herself to look like his mother

After dressing like her twin sister, she stood in front of the little boy and he got really confused about her looks

A beautiful mother recently asked her identical twin sister to dress up like her at home.

The doting mother wanted to know if her son would be able to tell that her twin sister is not her mother.

Aunt disguises to look like her twin sister Photo Credit: @jaylabrenae/TikTok

In the video, the lady who never puts on a dress, rocked a dress for the first time and pretended to be her twin sister.

She stood in front of the boy who got so confused and asked if she was his mother.

After staring at her for a long time, he insisted that she was his mother and they all burst into laughter.

Social media reactions

@jmoe_vangogh said:

"Besides this being cute af! I remember when it was a time he wouldn’t even be able to vocalize this I’m so proud of him."

@jackieobby commented:

"This time y’all should dress as each other to see if he is able to tell y’all apart."

@ms.candy.w said:

"Lol, that baby was thinking nawww you ain’t mommy you look like her but not."

@user7493827279472 reacted:

"My dad and my uncle r twins and they look to different to me and my cousins so it's weird when they look alike lol."

@jayjaytheecreator wrote:

"My dad and my uncle once did this to my little brother and both called him, lol. he crawled straight straight to our dad..trust me, kids know."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian mum stunned as kids confuse her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a hilarious video of a Nigerian woman interrogating her twin boys has gone viral and got people talking. In the clip shared on Facebook, the woman sought to find out which of her boys spilled water, but none of them owned up to the act.

She was stunned and tried different tactics at unraveling which of them was Taye, but was unsuccessful. The Nigerian woman told them to "touch Taye" and they both pointed at each other.

Their mum hilariously remarked that she was only given one Taye at the hospital when she gave birth to them. She went on to ask the kids "who sent you to me?" and they nodded in the affirmation that it was Taye.

