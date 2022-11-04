A Nigerian lady, Anwulika Udanoh, kept to her decision to save from January to April and she achieved her target after putting some alligator peppers

From her response to a comment on the video she shared, it was gathered that the alligator peppers were to protect against money disappearance

Some Nigerians in her comment section also "validated" the potency of the peppers as they said they used them

A Nigerian lady, Anwulika Udanoh, has broken her piggybank, revealing that she was finally able to meet her January to April target.

What caught many people's attention was that she put some alligator peppers inside the handmade savings box to protect against sudden disappearance.

Many Nigerians said that they have also tried out alligator pepper. Photo source: Anwulika Udanoh

Source: Facebook

Alligators peppers in piggybank

In one of her responses to people's comments, she revealed that she started the alligator pepper practice when N90,000 suddenly "disappeared" from the money she was saving and she could not account for it.

While getting the money out, the lady tried not to destroy the piggy bank as she planned on reusing it for her next savings target.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered 6,000 views with over 200 comments. Below are some of the reactions:

Bryan Franc said:

"I add blessed mustard seed or holy rosary to mine before saving. Inukwa."

She replied:

"hmmm..happened to me so i learnt. Mine wasnt kolo. When i was running a salon, monry generated on for the week that i counted to use to the market the following day, 90k vanished from my drawer that has a key locked in my room. Toh, since i couldnt explain it, I use these things to put anywhere i keep bulk money."

Anurika Umeizu Asuzu said:

"I use aligator pepper and nzu on any kolo I buy before putting my money there."

Diane Ada Obiaju said:

"The alligator pepper present is good."

Amaka Udoye said:

"Broke mine on Monday. Was really surprised at what I saw. Never knew I saved up to that. Added alligator also."

Man breaks his piggybank

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video showing a Nigerian man, Prince Chinedu, packing out crumpled notes of N1,000 to make a messy heap on the floor stirred reactions.

In the clip, the man dug into a wooden box, conversing with someone behind the camera. He took the money out as if they were some trash.

A caption of the video said:

"Decided to break my saving box from january today...got 1.5m. Woah! Learn to save, is good."

Source: Legit.ng