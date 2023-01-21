A Nasarawa varsity, Bingham University has banned the use of smartphones among students on campus.

In a press statement released by the school management, the banning was due to abuse in the use by students

Many people on social have frowned on the university’s decision saying it was a backward decision

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

A university in Nasarawa state, Bingham University has stirred reactions on social media after a press release signed by its management confirmed the banning of phones among students on campus.

According to a post shared on Instagram on January 20 by @lindaikeblogoffocial, the school owned by Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) gave the ban as a result of repeated abuse by the students of the university.

Reactions as Nasarawa Varsity Bans Smart Phones on Campus /Credit:@lindaikejiblogofficial

Source: Instagram

They acted like a secondary school

Many people on social media have criticized the school’s decision saying the kind of decision is found in secondary schools.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Given the importance of smartphones to students when it comes to research and assignment, social media users may find it hard to cope with the ban.

Netizens react

@okoye_ella_ said:

"Lmao welcome to the list At least Madonna university students has been without phone for ages."

@meekyfred said:

" What in the backwardness and slavery is going on here?"

@adangaijessica said:

"Management of the school should do the needful,9 students staying in a room meant for 4 students,come on,and tuition is on the increase."

@omocatechist said:

"Na why all these private school students no dey sabi anything."

@seun_dreams said:

"All these glorified secondary school calling themselves university tho."

"Assignment nko? These ones have gone back to 1963."

Oyo Muslims ready for legal battle over Hijab controversy

In other news, the Muslim Community of Oyo state has threatened to take legal action against schools that prevent willing Muslims from adorning hijab.

Legit. ng's regional reporter in Ibadan, Ridwan Kolawole, reports that while speaking for the Community in Ibadan at a Unity Summit, the chairman, Alhajj Kunle Sanni described it as unwarranted depriving Muslim schoolgirls of wearing hijab.

The Summit drew representatives from different parts of Oyo state who came to deliberate on the unity of the Ummah in the state.

Source: Legit.ng