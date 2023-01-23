The Polytechnic Ibadan has through a memo informed its students to stop using cross bags on campus

Reports by both The Punch and Tribune showed that the memo was released on Thursday, January 19

The new development stirred massive reactions on Twitter, as people tried to understand why the bag was prohibited

Nigerian Tribune reports that a memo released by the management of the Polytechnic Ibadan on Thursday, January 19, directed students to stop the use of cross bags on campus.

A photo of the memo which surfaced on social media showed the school warned that any student who goes against the instruction will be punished.

The school said that any student using the bag will face the law. Photo source: @kisa_kiti, Tribune, iStockPhotos

Cross bags banned

The Punch gathers that the memo released through the Directorate of Student Affairs was signed by the Deputy Registrar (SA), Gboyega Odejobi.

It should be noted that cross bags are any kind of bag with a single strap that could be carried on a shoulder and placed across the chest.

Legit.ng reached out to the school's deputy registrar for comments but he was yet to respond at the time of writing this report.

Many people found the ban disturbing. Below are some of the reactions the news gathered when it was talked about on Twitter:

@Mizkaffy1 said:

"Maybe them dey take am sell molly which school on earth ban a particular kind of bag."

@RDamsy said:

"Naxo we kuku see am."

@Classicsamirex_ said:

"This school enh........ Make I no talk."

@antisocial_femi said:

"Lol. Boys dem don dey use am sell dr*ugs."

@babyxoxo01 said:

"E tire me too o."

@Babangiida1 said:

"Shey awon secondary school."

