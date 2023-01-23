The Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Anambra state, has threatened to suspend students over indecent dressing

In a memo which has gone viral online, the school has prohibited female students from wearing mini-skirts and revealing dresses

Apart from the new dressing rules, students have also been prohibited from bringing cars into the school with a one-semester suspension as the penalty

Henceforth, students who wear revealing dresses to the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University will be suspended.

In a memo released by the school, female students are banned from wearing mini-skirts, show bellies, show-chest, and show-backside dresses.

Crop tops, mini dresses and cars have been banned. Photo credit: Byakkaya/ Getty Images, Uche Nworah and Bloomberg/Getty Images.

Students who go against the latest directives will be slammed with a one-semester suspension.

Anambra university bans cars

Apart from banning indecent dressing, it equally prohibited all students from coming into the school with cars.

The same punishment of a one-semester suspension awaits students who bring cars into the school premises.

The latest rules applied by the school are said to be authorised by the vice-chancellor and the rules apply at its Igbariam and Uli campuses, as well as the school of medicine.

A lot of reactions have trailed the rules after a copy of the memo was posted on Facebook by Uche Nworah. See a few of the reactions below:

Chukwuemeka Ezeakonobi said:

"Perilous times. Umu ogwugwu oge are using all manner of cars at our institution of learning."

Kenechukwu Val Isika reacted:

"I understand the reason why they made these laws. But a student who has a car should be allowed to drive his car to school. If their is a disorder or suspicion as regards the acquisition of the car the appropriate authority should be alerted."

Henry Somtochukwu Ebigbo said:

"These boys don intimidate their lecturers too much."

Henry Maduabrochukwu commented:

"Good moves to bring sanity...other High institution of learning should pls follow suit."

