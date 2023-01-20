A heartwarming video of a cute little boy asking about his mom’s identity has gone viral on social media

In the video, his mother’s twin sister dressed exactly like his mother and was confused about who exactly his mother is

Many TikTokers found it funny as the boy stood in between two of them to challenge them about their identity

In the video shared on TikTok by @jelaybranae. on January 19, the boy was seen as confused and unable to identify his mother after her twin sister dressed exactly like her.

Little Boy Confuses After Her Mom’s Twin Sister Dressed Like Her in Video /Credit:@jelaybranae

Are you mommy?

After he was unable to identify his mother, he curiously challenged her twin's sister if she was her mother or not.

“Are you mommy or not” he said.

Many people on TikTok have found the video very funny as they commend the boy for having the courage to challenge the identity of his mother.

Watch the video:

Netizens react

@Michaelaaaa said:

” It’s so funny that you have a twin because the kids look JUST like her too .”

@Zapatista. said:

”I mean technically that is his mommy too identical genetic data”

“Besides this being cute af!! I remember when it was a time he wouldn’t even be able to vocalize this I’m so proud of him.”

“even tho i feel like ik what you look like i still wanna see i love this.”

@Jackie said:

“This time y’all should dress as each other to see if he is able to tell y’all apart .”

Funny mum sends little daughter packing for taking her husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a funny video of a Nigerian woman sending her little daughter packing for being her husband's 'side chick' has left netizens in stitches. The woman said that she would not tolerate any side chick in 2023 and got to work by 'dealing' with her daughter.

In a TikTok video, she led her kid outside their house with a big box and shouted that she should leave. She stated that she was tired of her daughter being the side chick.

Her little kid watched innocently as her mother positioned a travel bag besides her. Many people threw their weight behind her kid.

