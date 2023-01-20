A video of a baby girl crying profusely after mistakenly stepping on a snail has elicited funny reactions on the net

The little girl demonstrated a show of remorse to a sister snail around and started apologizing

Many people on social media said the baby girl has a very good heart

A mum has shown her fellow parents on social media how to raise kids with good hearts after she was seen in a video instructing her daughter to apologize after mistakenly stepping on a snail.

In a video posted on TikTok by, @andrewobedient on January 19, the innocent daughter was seen crying profusely after stepping on the snail while her mother asked her to apologize to a sister snail around.

Innocent Girl In Tears After Mistakenly Stepping On a Snail, Heartily Apologizes In Video /Credit:@andrewobedient

She asked for forgiveness

The innocent girl heartily asked for forgiveness from a sister snail around saying she has mistakenly k!led her brother.

Many Tiktokers found the video funny. While some praised her mum for raising such a sincere kid, others funnily warned her not to break people's hearts when she grow up.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react

@AYOMIDE said:

“ You will become great in life my princess you have a good Hart may God continue his protection in you my princess.”

@collinsboahen72 said:

“someone might have told her that snail's mother will come for her later for revenge .”

@Theawhy said:

“What an innocent soul, she'll make a caring mum, Pls take good care of her.”

@hehma_dollx_herself said:

“if na kids from the trenches Dem go crush the sister snail join.”

@user6786209861809 said:

“Then she grows and start breaking people's heartsYoh!.”

@twinsantra04 said:

“ I remember that time we used to apologize to insects after stepping on them .”

Baby stops crying after mum outcries her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a baby had stopped crying after seeing her mum outcry her. Instead of petting the crying baby, the mum positioned herself before the child and fake-cried loudly.

She got spittle from her mouth and rubbed it on both sides of her face as if shedding tears. Perhaps startled by her mum's unusual response, the kid stopped crying and watched the mum keenly.

After seeing that her plan had worked, the mum stopped her stunt and planted a kiss on the lips of the now calm kid.

