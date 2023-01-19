A beautiful young entrepreneur was left in awe after getting a shores call from US president Joe Biden

In a video that emerged on social media, the president called her to order some burger from her little food store

President Biden said he did that to encourage established small business owner in the United States

A beautiful young lady in the United state has left in awe after getting a surprise call from President Joe Biden

In a video that was shared on January on Instagram by @potus, the president called the lady surprisingly to order for a bacon cheeseburger from her little food store.

Lady In Awe After President Biden Orders Food From Her Food Store /Credit:@potus

Source: Instagram

She was shocked

The lady was shocked after realizing that she has been speaking with president Joe Biden. She couldn’t believe her eyes.

According to the president, the call is an initiative he found together with his Vice President called “lunch week” and was geared towards encouraging all new small business in the United States.

Netizens react

@loridela said:

“Yes, support small businesses”.

@cedawbnw said:

“Aaah President Joe Biden, you are so cool. And Brittany you seen hella cool too.”

@crystal_mkrep said:

“That’s awesome. I hope they get a lot of business from you talking about them. That’s all small business ever want, we live and die by referrals. You are doing what my sister and my mom do here in Canada, ever sunday they order dinner from the small businesses just to support the economy. You are an excellent example of a small business customer.”

@sdebra356 said:

“Too bad. Trump and republicans only support he coprote rich.”

@rnamen07 said:

“Mr. President, you are wonderful. Thank you.”

Source: Legit.ng