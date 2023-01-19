A heartwarming video of a cute little girl calling her black dad her best friend has gone viral on social media

In the video, the jealous girl almost broke down in tears after she heard her mum referring to her daddy as baby

The little girl who sat in the dining area with her food still on the table maintained that her father belongs to her alone

A sweet video shared on TikTok shows the moment a cute little girl exhibited her jealous side at the dining table.

In the funny clip, the jealous child tackled her mother who referred to her daddy as 'baby' in her presence.

Little girl tackles mum who called dad baby Photo Credit: @amayamwiti/TikTok

She quickly told her mother to stop the name-calling as she maintained that her daddy is her 'baby' alone.

The little girl went ahead to announce that her father is her best friend as she held him closely in the video.

Her doting dad got so emotional when she said that to him, and he reciprocated by calling her his best friend too.

Social media reactions

@i happy you reacted:

"So cute baby God bless."

@Mrs Potter wrote:

"Adorable. She doesn't want to share her daddy no hi baby she was serious."

@Amiè said:

"This was me & my dad, even looks like me as a child, and him I’m 23 now & he is still my absolute best friend,"

@David added:

"And that is how dads get lost from day one."

@Mamake Michelle replied:

"Wow no hi baby very cute babies girl looks like her father."

@StumpTownGal commented:

"Wow, she’s a joy! Beautiful family."

@Luna Broquel reacted:

"Omg she is sooo cute! that dad is the most lucky one!"

@Taq wrote:

"And just like that, dad was wrapped around her finger forever."

@Ari Eva reacted:

"I miss this phase with my own baby. She’s an amazing young adult. Now 14, is give anything for those tiles again."

@sandan commented:

"she so cute and she sound like Peppa."

@Clyde nao said:

"She is so adorable daddy best friend so beautiful."

Watch the video below:

