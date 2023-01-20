The assertions by many immigrants that one's physical looks improve after moving abroad have further been solidified by an elderly woman's glow

The woman who has lived in Nigeria for over 60 years was taken to the United Kingdom by her son

The excited young man took to social media to showcase his mother's glow in just four months abroad

Social media users have gushed over transformation photos of a 60-year-old Nigerian woman since she moved to the United Kingdom.

Taking to TikTok to showcase his mum's glow, her son said that his mother had spent over 60 years of life in Nigeria.

She has been in Nigeria all her life. Photo Credit: TikTok/@adeegbeoluwaseun

Source: UGC

The woman's physical look has however improved in just four months of residing in the UK. The young man shared a picture of his mum taken in Nigeria in which she appeared darker and two other pictures taken abroad.

In the new pictures, his mum not only looked younger but had glowing skin. His TikTok post has gone viral and got many talking.

See the post below:

Social media reactions

ohemaa_lizzy said:

"I will bring my mom soon .Wow such a massive transformation.

"Mom looks very young and heathy.God bless you."

BigManSims said:

"She became younger!!!!"

ALBERT ANUM said:

"What I promised my Mum! Unfortunately she left me when all was about to get set."

Nikky Empire said:

"Who go carry me go UK like this naira is a cage I swear.

"See transformation."

Faith martins said:

"Mummy In Nigeria (Deeper life) mummy in abroad ( Christ embassy)."

user1081149739554 said:

"Nigeria dey give person complexion when person no suppose get money is good."

hit_the_jym said:

"Mommy don fair oo."

Lady's look changes after travelling abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady's transformation after going abroad had stunned netizens.

In the heartwarming clip making the rounds online, the lady gave a brief insight into her life and how she got to where she is now.

The first part of the video showed her as a hardworking cake seller. She was captured sitting on a chair while packing her cupcakes into nylon wrappings for sale.

The latter part of the video showed the period she relocated abroad and how she transformed into an evidently successful black woman.

