A pretty lady never expected her grandma's reaction when she climbed her cooler in an attempt to dance

The woman in anger went after the lady with a big log of wood for disrespecting her precious property

Social media users wondered why the lady stood on the cooler in the woman's presence if she was not looking for her trouble

A beautiful TikToker, @miel200033, who wanted to make a danc video mindlessly stood on her grandma's cooler for her performance.

Immediately the woman saw what she was doing, she grabbed a big log of wood and chased her. The lady ran off the camera's view.

The grandma did listen to any plea to back down. Photo source: TikTok/miel200033

Grandma got angry, chased lady

Many people laughed and tried to calm the granny who was not going to let the issue slide. People said that African parents do not take nonsense.

The grandma did not back off. Her expression showed she was so angry as she interrupted the lady's video.

Watch the vide clip below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered close to 2,000 comments over 90,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

BK said:

"I trust our African mothers."

Lil Vicky said:

"Who heard ogbuefi ocho, my Igbo people make we gather here."

chioma peace said:

"I missed my grandma."

422vipro said:

"Original African mother like my mother."

SHIZZLE said:

"Kudos to the lady calming grandma down."

Lil_kratos said:

"Dude at the back is not bother, he’s focused on his good."

pazzy said:

"Why did you run na, make u see shege."

Bra_Bozen said:

"Grandma no get joy."

Bolokada Conde said:

"2023 men stay focused on their goal. The guy continues his rice well."

