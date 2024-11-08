An expectant Nigerian lady said she gave her husband the passwords to all her bank accounts, including Zenith Bank and Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB)

She posted her touching WhatsApp chats with her husband, capturing when she gave him the passwords and his reassuring replies

Her post shocked many people, with some women disagreeing that they couldn't do such a thing

When she was in labour, a Nigerian lady, @akankedainty, revealed she handed her bank accounts passwords to her husband.

@akankedainty shared her marvelling pregnancy ordeal on TikTok and got people talking.

She was scared her pregnancy labour would take her life. Photo Credit: @akankedainty

Why she gave her husband her passwords

@akankedainty said she thought labour would take her life and did not want the banks to have her money.

"Was not about to leave my money for all these banks😂😂 wanted to make sure my family could access my money," she wrote.

How pregnant lady's husband reacted

She attached her WhatsApp conversation with her doting husband. When she sent him her Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank and United Bank for Africa (UBA) accounts passwords, the man sent her reassuring words.

He was not having her action.

"Just be patient dear.

"I love you so much.

"I can't wait to carry my baby and cuddle my wife.

"I am feeling your pain.

"I am so sorry Ife.

"You promise me that you will be strong and you know I can do anything for you," her husband's messages read.

See her TikTok post below:

Reactions trail the woman's action

Nayomi said:

"My siblings knows my passwords but not hubby."

nkechielizzy_ said:

"As I do my surgery, I begged this man to collect all my passwords cos na me dae keep house money, he refused oooo, I write am for my notes for am."

user7639206912685 said:

"Exactly what i did before labour, wrote it in my diary and told my 13 years daughter about it."

i_am_abikeade~ACA~ ACTI said:

"It’s literally not funny 😂… When my water broke that i was about to go to the hospital, I took a sheet of paper write all my account with password 😂, Even the account with ATM card i indicated it."

ANONYMOUS said:

"Since I sick terribly last time i give all my password to my wife and she already know my bank acct password b4 but i gave her my Crypto, other wallet."

favoured RACY MARSHAL said:

"It can't be me .no matter how painful the labour is i cnt give.out my password."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady had revealed her husband gave her his ATM pin but doesn't know hers.

Lady says she knows her fiance well

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady revealed she knows everything about her fiance, including his phone password and transfer pin.

According to her, before she met Olalekan, she was in a complicated relationship with another man whom she said she "served breakfast". She revealed that she severed her relationship with her ex when she met her lovely man.

"My Olalekan, I trust him. I know his movement, I know everything about him, I know his ATM password. I know everything about him, I know his transfer password, I know his transfer code," she told Legit.ng in an interview.

