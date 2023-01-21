A young man who loves the way his landlord's daughter always takes care of him has made a video about it

Many were amazed when they saw the beautiful lady bring different plates of food to him on two occasions

Nigerian men who thronged his comment section said that they do not mind renting any space in the house

A young Nigerian man, @treasure_boi2, has shared a short video of his landlord's daughter giving him food on several occasions.

In a video that has gone viral, the pretty lady tried to shield her face from the camera because she was shy.

People said they would love to come rent rooms in the man's compound. Photo source: TikTok/@treasure_boi2

Landlord's daughter and male tenant

Few seconds into the video, she gave him rice and later brought him a full plate of beans. Many said the man is having the best time of his life.

There were social media users who asked if there are vacant apartments in his compound as they were ready to pay many years' rents.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300 comments with close to 10,000 likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

rapxon asked:

"Room still dey that compound???"

cardology07 said:

"Boss I wan squat with you. But this landlord get other daughters?"

ceebabay asked:

"Space dey for there? I wan pay for 65 years."

Funds said:

"Omo my own landlord pikin na werey ooo. She go see person to even greet dey hard that one."

Abubakar Idris said:

"I know this guy no fit leave this house. Even if him don build him own, ee go givam out 4 rent just to remain for this landlord house. No ask me y."

Benjamin Gyimah said:

"Ibi like say landlord pikin wan serve u more than food."

Lady took care of male passenger

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, @Sweet_cocolatey, shared a photo of a male passenger she met on a public bus.

In a tweet on Friday, December 2, 2022, she revealed that the young man rested on her shoulder during their trip.

The lady said that she found the man's act very cute, adding that he was so tired and just dozed off on her shoulder. @Sweet_cocolatey, however, regretted that she did not ask for the man's number.

