Divorce matters are almost constantly in news every time but it has taken a new dimension this time around on social media

A man recently claimed on his Twitter page that almost 4000 couples have applied for divorce just in this 2023

Many people on social media questioned his claim saying that it may not be true because this year is just starting

Marriage crisis is almost constantly in the news every time, but this around, it has taken a new dimension as a Twitter user named @spychief claimed that over 4000 couples have applied for divorce In Abuja just in 2023.

In his post shared on Twitter on January 12, the user said that most of the cases are just one-year marriages and there is a tendency that more cases will keep coming in.

Man Says Over 4000 Couples Applied For Divorce in 2023 /Credit:@gettyimages

Source: Getty Images

How did you come about the statistics?

Many people on social media have reacted to his post requesting for the source of his “4000 divorces” statistics. They said his claim might not a true given that 2023 commences just last week.

The post has garnered over 45,000 engagements as of the time of writing this report.

Netizens react

@atolubee said:

“Hmmm.....Quick question. Do non-residents of Abuja often file for divorce in Abuja?”

@T_S_SAULAWA said:

“How did U come about this statistic? 2023 commences just last week and Monday was public holiday. You posted on 12th by 10:01AM, this means in the span of 8 days (last week 4 days and this week 4 days) we recorded such? Can U refer us 2 where such applications are filed, please.”

@Liligirliee said:

“What nonsense! If anybody wey I buy their asoebi wan divorce, make dem just jejely refund my asoebi money.”

@helenosa1 said:

“Where did u get ur figures from.”

@adammbature said:

“I'm here from Whatsapp. So, you can imagine how many people have seen this tweet without the correct source. I was even expecting an affiliation to a marriage counselling unit or it's kind but nothing. I'm not moved.”

@phamozzme said:

“This must be a very big fat lie. The whole of Abuja, how many cases have been filed already, including customary, sharia and area courts, it cannot even sum up to 4k. Stop the misdirection pls.”

@willsbills2 said:

“This information is not true and it's misleading. Kindly, state your source.”

