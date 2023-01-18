Three main in shiny chains that look like things fabricated from cheap steel have got many people talking

In a viral video, they all walked with a proud gait like rappers preparing for a big stage performance

Many social media users who thronged their comment section wondered if they used all their cutleries to make the accessories

A video of three men rocking chains that seem to be fashioned from cheap stainless steels has gone viral.

Their page, @malien_den06_zogobai, has a lot of their videos dressed in the same manner at different functions, which suggest they may be doing it for fun and content.

Many people jokingly called them the metal boys. Photo source: TikTok/@malien_den06_zogobai

Men with big funny chains

In the viral video, the men who have heavy muscle builds maintained postures commonly associated with rappers as they stepped out.

Around their necks and hands were cheap-looking accessories. Many wondered if they fabricated them from cutleries in their houses.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 9,000 comments with more than 100,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

iantooker said:

"Off to the scrap yard."

Precious9876 said:

"Please don't go outside when there's lightning. stay grounded fam!"

MOR23 said:

"Representing Africa very well."

omodano said:

"This ting na original so why una wear am?"

Skely said:

"The metal brothers."

Tuff Gong said:

"That is actually a blacksmith house. They mould whatever they want, whenever they need."

user9361651039619 said:

"They not going to be able to run if something happens."

TheIntention1 said:

"When grandma leaves you her silverware & cutlery in her will."

Sheronda Edwards938 said:

"Well what do they do to get all those shiny metals."

Source: Legit.ng